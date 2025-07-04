Can HUNTR/X and Saja Boys cross into reality?
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 14:44 Updated: 04 Jul. 2025, 15:27
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
[REPORTER'S DIARY]
While Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” ended on a high note, the fictional K-pop groups at its center, HUNTR/X and Saja Boys, have taken a life of their own. Since the film’s release, fans have flooded social media with fan art, imagined behind-the-scenes moments, video edits and, of course, romantic “ships” — pairings supported by fans — between fan-favorite characters.
Many treat the characters as if they were real idols, to the point that some even engaged in mock online fan wars — basically a daily ritual for any K-pop idol fandoms capable of selling out a hypothetical Namsan stadium concert.
As the fervor seems far from dying down, fans’ growing enthusiasm sparks a question: Could HUNTR/X and Saja Boys break free from their movie origins to debut as virtual acts?
“This is cruel — so you mean this is it for HUNTR/X and Saja Boys’ discographies because they’re film characters?” wrote one user on X in a viral post Tuesday. “Like seriously, no joke, I really wish HUNTR/X could continue releasing new music videos.”
The idea might sound far-fetched to some, especially if we let our imagination run wild to involve live concerts or real-time fan interactions.
While the K-pop industry has already experimented with virtual idols, there is still little precedent for HUNTR/X to draw from, if the girl group is truly to step into reality as a full-fledged virtual act. Plave and Isegye Idol are virtual, sure, but both are backed by consistent human performers who sing, dance, and interact with fans behind digital personas.
As for a fully fictional act, we’ve already seen Netmarble’s wholly digital girl group MAVE:, which garnered quite some traction with its debut single “Pandora” (2023). But it struggled to turn casual listeners into long-term fans, even with its efforts to bolster fan interaction with AI-powered chatbots, leading to skepticism about whether such fictional acts can sustain real fan engagement in the first place.
But HUNTR/X has a head start as the trio has already built a core fandom that is heavily invested in the members’ story. “KPop Demon Hunters” gave fans a reason to care about the group, so to speak, which is arguably the most enduring force in the world of K-pop, meaning the group presents real commercial potential.
Of course, an actual “debut” of HUNTR/X or Saja Boys certainly has quite a few real-life logistical issues to tackle, even if we rule out regular live performances such as weekly music show program appearances. Maintaining consistency in narrative and production with the film would be particularly crucial, which can be resource-intensive.
But spin-off content that isn't necessarily narrative-driven, such as dance practice videos or short dance challenges, could be a tad more realistic and logistically doable, while providing fans with the feeling of following a real K-pop idol.
Technology may offer creative solutions, such as AI-powered chatbots to imitate fan-idol interaction. But unless it serves as a one-off event resembling a K-pop experience, AI-powered content may feel more uncanny than enjoyable. A more sustainable approach may be a thoughtful expansion of the “KPop Demon Hunters” intellectual property — possibly through comics, animated series, novels or even a faux social media account, to support each new music release — that could bridge the gap,
For aspiring virtual and fictional idol producers, HUNTR/X’s success serves as a meaningful road map.
At the recent MWM Conference in May, where industry executives and experts gather to discuss technological innovation in the K-pop scene, a veteran industry insider told me that he is certain that a wholly fictional K-pop act indeed has the potential for major success, despite many colleagues’ skepticism.
“Making the characters look as realistic as possible won’t help at all, and technological prowess is also beside the point,” he said. “They’ll have a better chance with totally anime-like characters, in my opinion.”
In other words: Don’t chase a facade of realism. Make fans care instead of trying to impress them with lifelike graphics, which would probably end in just that — appreciation for the visuals, and little else.
While Netflix has yet to confirm its plan for a sequel or a series adaptation of "KPop Demon Hunters," fans took it upon themselves to expand on the universe. Social media is awash with fan art and imagined lore. HUNTR/X and Saja Boys already feel somewhat real at this point, especially with their hits playing from coffee shops or stores on the Seoul streets.
So perhaps, their leap from fiction to reality isn't a matter of what-ifs after all — maybe it's already happening.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)