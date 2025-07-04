HYBE to recruit talent for subsidiaries with joint auditions, applications available online
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 16:37
K-pop industry giant HYBE is holding auditions to recruit new talent for its subsidiaries.
The company said Friday that it will host the “HYBE Music Group Audition,” its first-ever joint audition process across its subsidiary labels.
According to an announcement posted on HYBE Labels’ official social media accounts, the auditions will allow participants to be considered for all eight of HYBE’s affiliated labels through a single application. The participating labels are BigHit Music, Belift Lab, Source Music, Pledis Entertainment, KOZ Entertainment, ADOR and YX Labels.
Multi-platinum producer Ryan Tedder, a four-time Grammy Award winner, will also participate in the audition process. Tedder is known for writing Beyonce's "Halo" (2008), Adele's "Rumour Has It" (2011) and Lisa's "Rockstar" (2024).
The audition is open to anyone born in 2007 or later, regardless of gender or nationality. Applicants can showcase their talent in singing, dancing or any other field that highlights their unique abilities.
Online applications will be accepted from July 14 to Sept. 7.
In Japan, a related pop-up event featuring the eight participating labels will be held at MIL Gallery & MIL 2ND in Shibuya, Tokyo, from Aug. 27 to 30.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)