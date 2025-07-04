Singer Jang Hyun-seung to release new single 'Mess' on July 10
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 16:37
Singer Jang Hyun-seung is returning with a new single titled "Mess," set to be released on July 10.
The announcement was made via Jang’s official social media accounts on Wednesday and Thursday, marking his first release in two months since his April single "Orbit."
"Mess" is an R&B soul track that Jang participated in composing and writing. The song “depicts a state of chaos, portraying someone unable to escape a whirlwind of emotions," according to his agency Mplify.
Jang debuted in 2009 as a member of the six-member boy band Beast under Cube Entertainment, and left the group in 2016 to pursue a solo career. Mplify announced in April that Jang had joined the label, expressing excitement about their new musical journey together.
