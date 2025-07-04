 Singer MoonOne denies claims he cheated on ex-wife, was a school bully
Singer MoonOne denies claims he cheated on ex-wife, was a school bully

Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 12:32 Updated: 04 Jul. 2025, 13:15
Singer Shinji of veteran co-ed group Koyote, right, and her fiance, singer MoonOne [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Singer MoonOne, the fiance of veteran K-pop group Koyote's Shinji, denied allegations that he had cheated on his ex-wife and was a school bully in his teen years.
 
"It is not true that I bullied my friends or juniors during school or my military years," the singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday evening. "It is also true that I married my ex-wife after she got pregnant, but it is not true that I cheated on her during that time."
 

The statement came a day after he revealed that this is not his first marriage and that he has a daughter in an appearance on a video shared on Shinji's YouTube channel on Wednesday.
 
During the video, Shinji introduced MoonOne — whose real name is Park Sang-moon — to her fellow Koyote members Kim Jong-min and Bbaekga.
 
After the video was released, some people claiming to have known MoonOne from before argued that he had cheated on his ex-wife and bullied others when he was younger. They also claimed that MoonOne had run a real estate agency without proper license.
 
"It is true that I ran a real estate agency without a license," the singer wrote on his Instagram letter.
 
"During my years as an unknown singer, I started the business after being recommended by an acquaintance. It was truly ignorant of me to start a business without a license. I will not make any excuses. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who would have been disappointed my actions, and I swear to take any and all responsibilities."
 
In a previous interview with the Korea JoongAng Daily in 2020, MoonOne — who had been active under the stage name Kiryeon — said did indeed reveal that he had a daughter.
 
"I want my daughter to be proud of me and see myself on TV with my daughter," he said. 
 
MoonOne debuted in 2012 as a solo artist and has since been active as a member of the group ZentleZ. He has released songs such as "Because I Luv U" (2013), "For You" (2013) and "Looking Only At You" (2023).
 
His fiance Shinji is a part of Koyote, one of Korea's longest-running mixed-gender music groups. They are known for "Pure Love" (1998), "Sad Dream" (2002), "Sadness" (2003), "Jump, Jump, Jump" (2010) and more.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
