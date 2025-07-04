 TWS to open pop-up cafes in Japan to celebrate debut single in the country
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 13:48
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

K-pop boy band TWS is rolling out a series of pop-up promotions in Japan to mark its official debut in the country.
 
The group is opening TWS Cafe pop-ups in Tokyo’s Harajuku and Osaka’s Umeda districts on Friday, which will run through Aug. 3, according to the boy band’s agency Pledis Entertainment. The cafes celebrate the release of TWS’s debut Japanese single, “Nice to see you again.”
 

The cafes offer themed menu items inspired by the single, such as TWS Cream Soda, decorated with the group’s official character, and pasta dishes featuring the album logo. Customers will also receive exclusive coasters or message cards and merchandise available only at the cafes.
 
TWS is also collaborating with Joysound, a nationwide karaoke chain in Japan. From July 2 to Sept. 30, seven Joysound locations in six regions — Tokyo, Miyagi, Aichi, Osaka, Hiroshima and Fukuoka — will feature rooms decorated with images from TWS’s new release. A total of 69 Joysound locations will offer drinks inspired by the group’s members.
 
The group’s agency has also launched a pop-up store at the Tsutaya building in Shibuya, Tokyo, which opened on Monday. The store features a photo zone with images of the members, handwritten messages and outfits worn by the group. Official merchandise from the debut single and the band's first Japan tour is also available for purchase.
 
Boy band TWS [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

“Nice to see you again,” was released on Wednesday and sold approximately 120,000 copies upon release, topping Japan's Oricon Daily Single Ranking.
 
TWS is scheduled to perform on Nippon TV’s summer music special “The Music Day 2025” on Saturday and at The MusiQuest 2025 music festival at Tokyo’s Yoyogi National Gymnasium on Sunday.
 
TWS debuted on Jan. 22, 2024, with its first EP, “Sparkling Blue,” as Pledis Entertainment’s first new boy band in nine years, following Seventeen’s debut in 2015.
 
Ever since its debut, TWS has become the icon of boyish pop in Korea with its hits “Plot Twist” (2024) and “If I'm S Can You Be My N?” (2024) that emphasized a youthful theme with energetic melody, cute lyrics and school-uniform-like costumes.
 
The band's latest EP “Try With Us” sold 558,720 copies within a week of release from April 21 to 27, the highest for the band yet.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
