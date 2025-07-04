Girl's Day Bang Min-ah and On Ju-wan to tie the knot in November
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 10:53
Actors Bang Min-ah, a member of the girl group Girl’s Day, and On Ju-wan are set to tie the knot in November, their agencies announced Friday.
“After a long-standing friendship blossomed into love, the two have decided to spend their lives together,” the couple’s agencies, SM C&C and Haewadal Entertainment, said Friday. “Please send your warm wishes and congratulations as they embark on this new chapter.”
The couple first met while filming the SBS TV drama “Beautiful Gong Shim” in 2016 and later worked together in the 2021 musical “The Days.” On reportedly stayed by Bang’s side throughout her father’s funeral last year.
Bang, born in 1993, debuted with Girl’s Day in 2010 and has since appeared in various dramas, including “Vampire Idol” (2011–12), “Sweet, Savage Family” (2015–16), “My Absolute Boyfriend” (2019), “Delivery Man” (2023) and this year’s “A History of Losers.”
On, born in 1983, made his acting debut in the 2002 drama “Rustic Period” and gained recognition through films such as “Flying Boys” (2004), “The Taste of Money” (2012) and “Obsessed” (2014), as well as dramas like “Punch” (2014–15) and “The Penthouse 3: War in Life” (2021).
