Lee Byung-hun opens up about career, life in Bifan retrospective booklet
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 05:00
- KIM JI-YE
The Front Man in Netflix's "Squid Game" (2021-) is an enigmatic figure — nearly mute, emotionless and rarely reveals his intention.
What, then, was actor Lee Byung-hun's intention in portraying this character?
“I think when the Front Man watched Gi-hun [played by Lee Jung-jae], he inevitably saw a reflection of himself. He might think: ‘Go ahead. Go through it all. Feel that same disillusionment with humanity. In the end, you’ll end up just like me.’ But at the same time, there’s a clear sense of inferiority: ‘I couldn’t do what he is doing.’ And maybe, at some point, there’s even a faint flicker of hope: ‘Still, I hope you prove me wrong.’ There’s that tiny, 0.0001 percent belief in humanity still buried inside him. That’s how I approached the role, but I didn’t want to express those emotions too overtly,” says the actor in the recently released book "The Master, Lee Byung Hun."
"I wanted to leave room for the audience to wonder, 'What is the Front Man really feeling right now?' I tried to let viewers find their own way into his inner world."
"The Master, Lee Byung Hun" is a special booklet published as part of a retrospective held at this year's Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan), which kicks off on Thursday. The publication spotlights the actor's 33-year career through commentaries from film critics, journalists and directors.
It also includes an interview by Beck Una, a former film journalist who runs the publishing company Una Labo Actorology.
The book, which is available in both Korean and English, was published on Thursday, with an e-book version also available via The JoongAng Plus.
In the interview, Lee also gave a sneak peek into his upcoming film "No Other Choice," directed by Park Chan-wook, set for release later this year.
The project marks Lee and Park's reunion for the first time in 21 years since they collaborated in “Three… Extremes” (2004). They also collaborated on Park’s earlier film “Joint Security Area” (2000).
Lee noted that their recent collaboration brought him back to the old days.
“Physically, it was tough, but mentally, I was genuinely happy,” Lee said. “The moment I stepped on set, it felt like being back in the days of ‘Joint Security Area.' We’d goof around, toss jokes back and forth, and somehow, that energy sparked a stream of new ideas.”
That stream of ideas, including the actor’s, was mostly incorporated during filming, a move that he later said caused him to worry — a different dynamic from his previous experiences working with the director.
“The difference now is, maybe I was a bit immature back then. Out of 10 ideas I’d throw out, only one would make the cut,” Lee said. “These days, he tries to use all 10. Honestly, that freaked me out a bit.”
He added that he nicknamed Park “Revisions” because the director constantly revised the scenes with new ideas.
“He’d throw revised ideas through the walkie-talkie. Sometimes I’d be doing a scene, trying to juggle 10 different revisions in my head. In that case, I just trust my gut,” said Lee.
The actor also revealed in the interview that he was recently inspired by two Hollywood actors, Joaquin Phoenix and Leonardo DiCaprio.
“I really love their work. I often wonder how they do what they do — but more than anything, I just find their acting incredibly entertaining, even in the seemingly minor moments,” he said.
Although his approach to acting has evolved — now placing more trust in great directors than solely in the script — one thing he insists on maintaining is the cheerful atmosphere he brings to the set.
Lee is also known for his impeccable acting skills, seamlessly crossing across genres and characters — from a soldier, a mobster, an intelligence agent and a Joseon-era king to a truck vendor on Jeju Island.
Many critics and directors in the booklet praised the actor’s versatility and ability to play different characters convincingly.
Director Park remarked on Lee’s extraordinary range, saying, “His on-screen presence is so versatile that his appearance can seem to transform entirely depending on the role. That versatility is one of his defining traits.”
Film journalist Min Yong-jun also echoed this sentiment, claiming that Lee’s performance is “always fresh and electrifying.”
“His unique gift lies in making even the most contradictory qualities feel utterly convincing. He approaches each world crafted by writers and directors with rigorous study and discipline, while unleashing the full force of his own talent,” Min said in the book. “In doing so, he continues to expand the horizon of possibilities. Violence and innocence, malice and romance, tenacity and depravity— he embodies them all with the mercurial duality of Janus. Lee is truly one of a kind.”
As another segment of the actor's retrospective program at the Bifan, there will be a special exhibition on him, which will also open on July 4 at Hyundai Department Store’s Jungdong branch, offering an in-depth look at the actor’s filmography. It will also feature a photo zone, as well as an area where fans can leave a message for the actor. Exclusive merchandise will be available at the exhibition, such as 10 film-themed badges featuring Lee’s signature characters and DIY keyrings.
In addition, several of Lee’s films will be screened throughout the festival period, including some with stage greetings from the actor. Lee will also hold a forum to share his stories with fans on Friday.
The 29th Bifan kicked off on July 3 and will end on July 13 in Bucheon, Gyeonggi.
