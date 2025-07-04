'Squid Game' actor Lee Byung-hun is set to celebrate 33 years in film — but his son wants him to stop playing bad guys.
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 18:09
- KIM JI-YE
Despite actor Lee Byung-hun riding high on the Netflix chart by starring in both "Squid Game" (2021-) and "KPop Demon Hunters," there is one figure who remains unimpressed by the feat — his own son.
“My son kept asking, ‘Who are you playing?’ I told him, ‘I’m the king of demons in the film,’” Lee said during a press conference for a retrospective program on the actor held at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan) on Friday.
“Then he just looked at me with disappointment and said, ‘Then I don’t want to watch it anymore.’ I tried to explain that it’s just acting and that it’s a character. But I think it bothered him a little that I keep playing [evil characters]. I guess a part of him wishes I’d take on roles where I’m a good guy rather than roles like demons or the Front Man.”
Though having a career that spans more than 30 years, Lee said he didn't have much to share with his 10-year-old son as most of his projects were R-rated or violent including the most recent show, "Squid Game."
He shared that when he first heard about the production of "KPop Demon Hunters," he didn't expect the film would gain such widespread popularity.
“I knew how popular K-pop was becoming around the world, but I was surprised that Sony Pictures Animation was the one trying to create a story around it,” Lee said.
Recalling his meetings with the company, he added, “At the same time, I also had some doubts about how many people would actually be interested in this story when it eventually streamed globally.”
Now, he's “unbelievably happy” to see such a positive response, saying he is amazed by “how big K-pop has become and the level it’s reached.”
The actor also reflected on his own career, saying that having over a three-decade-long career “still doesn't feel real.”
“It feels like I’ve somehow reached the position of those I used to call ‘teacher’ when I was young — and yet, it still doesn’t feel real to me. There’s a sense of disconnection,” he said.
“But, I feel hopeful that 10, 20, maybe even 30 years from now, I’ll have the chance to stand here again and share an even greater retrospective with the people.”
This year, the 29th Bifan selected Lee for the festival’s actor retrospective program, highlighting his 33-year career through a book, an exhibition and screenings of 10 films chosen by Lee himself.
The film festival will run through July 13 in Bucheon, Gyeonggi.
BY KIM JI-YE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
