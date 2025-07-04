More in Environment

Back from the brink: Endangered bird species successfully reproduces in South Gyeongsang

Korea's 'missing monsoon': Less rain than usual sparks debate over weather term

As climate changes, lovebug swarms are likely new normal

Soggy paper the last straw as Starbucks returns to plastic with industry watching for cue

Cities nationwide post record daily average highs for June as month comes to a sweltering end