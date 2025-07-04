Beat the heat — before it beats you
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 16:35
Cases of heat-related illnesses are surging across Korea as an unusually early heat wave and tropical nights grip the country.
A total of 633 people have visited emergency rooms for heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke since June 15, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) on Friday.
Among them, five people died. This marks a more than 30 percent increase compared to last year. On Wednesday alone, when most of the country was under a heat wave warning, 100 new cases of heat-related illnesses were reported.
Data from the KDCA’s heat-related illness tracking system shows that 77.4 percent of this year’s patients were men and 30.6 percent were seniors aged 65 and above. The most common time for cases was between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 12.3 percent, followed by 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 11.5 percent and 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 11.1 percent.
Experts warn that older adults, children and people with chronic conditions are especially vulnerable during outdoor activities in high heat. Here are key tips to prevent and respond to heat-related illnesses, according to Son Ki-young, a professor of family medicine at Asan Medical Center.
If exposed to heat for a long time without hydrating
When the body is exposed to heat for extended periods without sufficient fluid intake, heat exhaustion can occur. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, nausea, weakness, fever, sweating, flushing, rapid heartbeat, vomiting and confusion. In most cases, resting in a cool place and rehydrating with water and electrolytes leads to recovery.
However, if a person experiences a body temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) or a drop in consciousness, they should be taken to a hospital immediately for active treatment such as rapid cooling therapy.
If sweating and losing consciousness
The body typically sweats to regulate temperature in heat. But in extremely hot and humid conditions or during intense physical activity, the body can lose its ability to cool itself, leading to heatstroke.
Though it may resemble heat exhaustion, heatstroke occurs when body temperature nears 40 degrees Celsius without sweating. Nausea, vomiting and unconsciousness may follow. In such cases, the person should be moved to the shade, their clothing loosened and their body cooled with cold, wet towels while emergency services are contacted immediately.
Exercise caution when giving cold water to someone unconscious, as it may lead to choking.
If muscle cramps occur after exercising
Exercising in the summer heat leads to more sweating, which in turn can cause muscle cramps. In the event of heat cramps, rest in the shade and gently stretch the affected muscles. Avoid strenuous activity for several hours.
Drinking fluids with electrolytes helps recovery. If sports drinks are unavailable, mix one to two teaspoons of salt into a liter of water as a substitute.
If fainting occurs
During prolonged heat waves, vulnerable groups like children and the elderly may faint due to difficulty adjusting to high temperatures. This happens as blood volume drops and peripheral blood vessels dilate.
Most simple heat-related fainting spells are resolved with rest. The affected person should lie down in a shaded area with their legs slightly elevated, and their breathing and pulse monitored while rehydrating.
