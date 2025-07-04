 KAIST and King Saud University strengthen AI partnership together
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > K-campus

print dictionary print

KAIST and King Saud University strengthen AI partnership together

Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 11:45
From left: King Saud University President Abdullah Al-Salman and KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung pose for a photo after a meeting to discuss AI partnerships at KAIST's Dogok Campus in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 3. [KAIST]

From left: King Saud University President Abdullah Al-Salman and KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung pose for a photo after a meeting to discuss AI partnerships at KAIST's Dogok Campus in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on July 3. [KAIST]

 
KAIST and King Saud University agreed to strengthen partnerships in AI as the United State and China dominates the field, discussing about creating a joint degree program and developing a new open-source AI model.
 
KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung met with Abdullah Al-Salman, president of Saudi Arabia's King Saud University and agreed to form a strategic partnership in AI, according to KAIST on Friday.
 

Related Article

 
During the meeting, the two universities agreed to open a joint AI research center, developing an independent open AI model.
 
“With Saudi Arabia's investment capabilities and KAIST's technological innovations, as well as talented students in both countries, we will be able to greatly contribute in diversifying the global AI ecosystem,” said KAIST President Lee. “If the two universities conduct joint research and develop an independent AI model, we could establish our own foothold in the digital field that's mostly led by the United States and China and expand into other markets such as the Middle East, North America and Asean.”
 
During the meeting, the two presidents also discussed about potentially creating a joint degree program between KAIST and King Saud University. Creating more exchange opportunities for students and faculty, as well as joint research opportunities in science and engineering was also discussed.
 
KAIST and King Saud University plans to sign a memorandum of understanding soon, opening a joint research center and carrying out programs to foster global talent.
 
“Under our vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to achieve technological innovations through open policies and strategic investments,” said King Saud University President Abdullah Al-Salman. “The partnership with KAIST will be a practical foundation to build an AI ecosystem in the Middle East and securing digital competitiveness.”
 
 
 
 

BY LEE TAE-HEE [[email protected]]
tags korea KAIST Saudi Arabia King Saud University AI

More in K-campus

KAIST and King Saud University strengthen AI partnership together

SNU to renovate University Cultural Center with donation from HYBE chair, KCC I&C president

Yonsei to create special programs for overseas Koreans, int'l students as U.S. tightens visas

Ten international students begin internships in Cheonan as part of government initiative

Universities kick off summer school programs for students from around the world

Related Stories

Yoon pledges scholarships for Saudi youths wishing to study in Korea

Riyadh Air orders 25 Airbus A350-1000 jets

Kia eyes growth in Saudi Arabia as women get behind the wheel

President Yoon says defense industry cooperation with Saudi Arabia will strengthen bilateral ties

Hanwha Group, Saudi Arabia to co-develop defense products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)