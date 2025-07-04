KAIST and King Saud University strengthen AI partnership together
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 11:45
KAIST and King Saud University agreed to strengthen partnerships in AI as the United State and China dominates the field, discussing about creating a joint degree program and developing a new open-source AI model.
KAIST President Lee Kwang-hyung met with Abdullah Al-Salman, president of Saudi Arabia's King Saud University and agreed to form a strategic partnership in AI, according to KAIST on Friday.
During the meeting, the two universities agreed to open a joint AI research center, developing an independent open AI model.
“With Saudi Arabia's investment capabilities and KAIST's technological innovations, as well as talented students in both countries, we will be able to greatly contribute in diversifying the global AI ecosystem,” said KAIST President Lee. “If the two universities conduct joint research and develop an independent AI model, we could establish our own foothold in the digital field that's mostly led by the United States and China and expand into other markets such as the Middle East, North America and Asean.”
During the meeting, the two presidents also discussed about potentially creating a joint degree program between KAIST and King Saud University. Creating more exchange opportunities for students and faculty, as well as joint research opportunities in science and engineering was also discussed.
KAIST and King Saud University plans to sign a memorandum of understanding soon, opening a joint research center and carrying out programs to foster global talent.
“Under our vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to achieve technological innovations through open policies and strategic investments,” said King Saud University President Abdullah Al-Salman. “The partnership with KAIST will be a practical foundation to build an AI ecosystem in the Middle East and securing digital competitiveness.”
