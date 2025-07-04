 A North Korean crosses military border, taken into custody on Thursday: JCS
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

A North Korean crosses military border, taken into custody on Thursday: JCS

Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 08:58 Updated: 04 Jul. 2025, 08:59
The Demilitarized Zone is seen from Paju, Gyeonggi, on May 2. [YONHAP]

The Demilitarized Zone is seen from Paju, Gyeonggi, on May 2. [YONHAP]

 
A North Korean person crossed the military border late Thursday and was taken into custody by the South Korean military, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.
 
"The military identified, tracked, and monitored the individual near the Military Demarcation Line, and conducted a standard guidance operation to take the person into custody," the JCS said Friday morning.
 

Related Article

 
"Details of the defection process will be investigated by the relevant authorities." 
 
The JCS added that there have not been any abnormal activities detected from the North Korean military.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags north korea dmz mdl

More in North Korea

North Korea condemns U.S. arrest of its four nationals as 'absurd smear campaign'

North Korea bristles at Quad statement that demands Pyongyang's denuclearization

A North Korean crosses military border, taken into custody on Thursday: JCS

Russia training North's drone pilots in Pyongyang and Wonsan, Ukrainian official says

North slams U.S. hostility toward regime, hints that Iran got bombed because it had no nukes

Related Stories

South Korean military believes North's troops 'accidentally' crossed border Sunday

Even after Korean War, allies pay a heavy price to protect DMZ

South Korean soldier mistakenly fires machine gun near inter-Korean border

DMZ Peace Trail route with Mount Kumgang Observatory to reopen

Unidentified person crosses border into North Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)