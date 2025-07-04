A North Korean crosses military border, taken into custody on Thursday: JCS
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 08:58 Updated: 04 Jul. 2025, 08:59
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
A North Korean person crossed the military border late Thursday and was taken into custody by the South Korean military, Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Friday.
"The military identified, tracked, and monitored the individual near the Military Demarcation Line, and conducted a standard guidance operation to take the person into custody," the JCS said Friday morning.
"Details of the defection process will be investigated by the relevant authorities."
The JCS added that there have not been any abnormal activities detected from the North Korean military.
BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)