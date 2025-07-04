Environment Ministry carries out lovebug control operation on Mount Gyeyang in Incheon
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 16:35
A major pest control operation was carried out on Mount Gyeyang in Incheon on Friday, where a severe outbreak of lovebugs has caused concern, with personnel and equipment such as blowers and water sprayers dispatched by the Ministry of Environment.
The Environment Ministry announced that it had sent field response personnel and equipment to Mount Gyeyang, where the mass emergence of Plecia longiforcep, commonly known as lovebugs, has caused serious discomfort for residents, to carry out pest control and removal of insect carcasses.
A total of 37 employees from the ministry’s headquarters and affiliated organizations — including the National Institute of Biological Resources, Han River Basin Management Commission and National Institute of Wildlife Disease Control and Prevention — were deployed for the Mount Gyeyang operation.
From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, they conducted pest control activities using blowers, insect nets and water-spraying equipment, alongside 10 workers from the Gyeyang District Office.
A large-scale collection of carcasses was also carried out, as the decomposing remains of the insects had been emitting foul odors and causing discomfort to local residents.
In addition, three more light traps — devices developed based on the insects’ attraction to light — were installed at the site. The National Institute of Biological Resources had already installed four light traps on Wednesday, which were confirmed to be effective in luring and capturing the insects.
There is concern that other insect species may also appear in large numbers later this summer. Stick insects, Asian mayflies, spotted lanternflies and chironomid midges are among the species at risk of mass emergence in July and beyond.
In response, the Environment Ministry has set up a task force that operates around the clock and plans to apply the latest research findings in the field early, with input from an expert advisory panel.
“This year’s mass insect outbreaks are very serious, and due to the uncertainties in the ecosystem caused by climate change, we must remain vigilant throughout the summer,” said Kim Tae-oh, director-general of the Nature Conservation Bureau at the Environment Ministry. “We will closely monitor the situation, respond quickly in coordination with local governments when outbreaks occur and actively support personnel, equipment and emergency pest control budgets.”
The lovebug, an invasive species believed to have originated from southern China, was first identified in Korea in 2015. Since 2022, it has been emerging in large numbers from June to July, particularly in the Seoul metropolitan area.
“This year, in particular, lovebugs have emerged in unprecedented numbers on Mount Gyeyang, necessitating urgent on-site support,” the Environment Ministry said.
Recently, images of lovebugs blanketing hiking trails on Mount Gyeyang went viral on social media, causing public alarm. Hundreds of complaints have been filed with the Gyeyang District Office regarding the insects.
In relation to this, Gyeyang District head Yoon Hwan stirred controversy during a press briefing marking his third year in office on Wednesday, when he stated, “If they were harmful pests, we would carry out disinfection, but they are beneficial insects that improve soil quality, so we couldn’t respond aggressively.
“In situations like this, I think the public needs to learn a bit of patience,” Yoon said, sparking frustration from the public.
