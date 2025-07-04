 Fire breaks out from vehicle in Siheung tunnel
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 20:30
Firefighters extinguish a fire that broke out inside Sorae Tunnel on the Goyang-bound Capital Region First Ring Expressway in Siheung, Gyeonggi on July 4. [GYEONGGI PROVINCIAL FIRE DEPARTMENT]

A fire broke out on Friday afternoon inside the Sorae Tunnel on the Goyang-bound Capital Region First Ring Expressway in Siheung, Gyeonggi.
 
The fire broke out at around 4:46 p.m. from a vehicle that was passing through the tunnel. No casualties were confirmed.
 

The local fire department issued a Level 1 response after receiving a report from Sorae Tunnel and deployed about 20 apparatuses including pump trucks and about 60 firefighters for extinguishing operations.
 
The fire was completely extinguished at around 5:17 p.m., 31 minutes after the initial report, according to the local fire department.
 
All lanes in the area leading to Goyang were blocked so that the fire could be extinguished, causing severe traffic congestion.
 
Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the fire.
 

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Sorae Tunnel Goyang Ilsan fire Gyeonggi

