No scalping in your area with campaign at weekend's Blackpink shows
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 15:01
An antiscalping campaign will be held during Blackpink's world tour performances at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi on Saturday and Sunday, co-organized by the Music Concert Industry Association of Korea, in collaboration with the Korea Creative Content Agency (Kocca).
The campaign is part of Kocca’s broader 2025 initiative to monitor music chart manipulation and ticket scalping and raise public awareness of these practices.
The on-site campaign will feature a range of interactive activities open to all. Participants who answer quiz questions related to scalping will receive custom-made stickers. Those who create antiscalping slogans and post them on social media can enter a prize draw.
On Saturday, attorney Baek Se-hee will offer free legal consultations on scalping-related issues. There will also be a reporting booth where concertgoers can report suspected scalping cases on the spot.
A social media event will also be held. Participants who upload photos or posts proving their involvement using designated hashtags will be entered into a prize draw.
The campaign will also spotlight chart manipulation practices, which distort music consumption patterns and deprive new artists of fair opportunities. The aim is to promote a fair and transparent music industry.
“This campaign marks the first step toward building a fair ticketing culture in partnership with fans,” said an association official. “When small efforts come together, we can create an environment where more people enjoy concerts fairly.”
The KPA is a registered organization under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, composed of over 40 concert organizers that plan and host concerts, festivals, world tours and overseas performances.
After the performance in Gyeonggi, Blackpink will hit 16 cities and stage 31 performances in stadiums across the globe — from Los Angeles and Paris to Bangkok and Tokyo.
