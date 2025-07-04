Subway stopped for 20 minutes, delayed for hours due to signal failure on Line No. 2
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 09:38
A signal failure at Seoul National University Station on Seoul Subway Line 2 caused a temporary suspension of service in both directions during Friday morning’s rush hour.
The signal went down around 7:50 a.m., halting train operations on Line No. 2 for about 20 minutes, according to Seoul Metro.
“A track switch alignment error occurred at Seoul National University Station,” a Seoul Metro official said. “Service resumed after the issue was resolved.”
Although the error was fixed by around 8:09 a.m., train intervals remained irregular and the metro continues operating at reduced speeds.
Commuters voiced frustration, with some saying, “I’m going to be late for work,” and “The station is packed with people.”
