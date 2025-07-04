DP faces backlash over reversal on presidential slush fund cuts

The Democratic Party (DP), which slashed the presidential office’s special activity budget to zero under the previous administration, is now calling for the fund to be increased under its own leadership.During the National Assembly’s review of the supplementary budget, Rep. Cho Seung-rae of the DP said the fund is "directly used for highly confidential activities tied to national interests and security" and should be increased "to ensure smooth governance." The request comes just months after the same party, then in opposition, eliminated approximately 8.2 billion won ($5.9 million) in special activity funds allocated to the presidential office and National Security Office during its review of the 2024 budget in December.At the time, the DP also cut special activity budgets for the prosecution service, the Board of Audit and Inspection and the National Police Agency. The party defended the move as “an extraordinary step to normalize mismanaged state finances.” Now in power, the party’s push to increase the same funds has prompted accusations of hypocrisy and contradiction from the opposition People Power Party (PPP).Last year, DP lawmakers had argued that the special funds lacked transparency and claimed national affairs would not be hindered without them. Then-DP Chair Lee Jae Myung, now president, remarked that “cutting a fund whose use is unknown should not be considered a disruption to governance.” With the DP now reversing course just one month into President Lee’s term, the PPP has called the move the “epitome of double standards and shameless inconsistency.”Special activity funds, particularly those under the presidential office and the National Security Office, are often used for matters requiring a high degree of confidentiality, including presidential security. The Moon Jae-in administration allocated an average of 9.6 billion won annually to such expenditures. Critics argue the DP was well aware of the nature of these funds when it decided to eliminate them last year.The PPP is now demanding an apology from President Lee, claiming the original budget cuts were politically motivated and aimed at paralyzing the Yoon administration. If the DP seeks to increase the fund again, the PPP argues, the ruling party must acknowledge its previous actions and seek bipartisan understanding.Special activity funds have long faced criticism for their lack of transparency. The National Assembly receives only a lump-sum report during the budgeting process and does not receive itemized details during settlement. These funds can be used without receipts or documentation, leading to repeated accusations of misuse.Although the prosecution was forced to disclose limited information in a civil society-led lawsuit, it failed to include key details like names or expenditure purposes. While the Board of Audit and Inspection pledged to investigate the funds’ use, oversight remains minimal.Both ruling and opposition parties must now work together to implement meaningful oversight and accountability for the use of special activity budgets by powerful government institutions.