President Lee emphasizes dialogue and cooperation, but execution remains key

President Lee Jae Myung held his first press conference on July 3, just 30 days into his term — well ahead of the traditional 100-day milestone observed by his predecessors. The format was also unconventional: without a prepared script, Lee took unscripted questions selected at random, aiming to project openness and authenticity.Despite relatively high approval ratings, Lee acknowledged public skepticism, remarking, “I know it’s not that you like me, just that you dislike me less.” He likened the frequent shifts in government policy to the animated film "Robot Taekwon V" (1976), responding mechanically to the will of each new administration and signaling a desire to strengthen bureaucratic professionalism and stability.Lee also reaffirmed campaign pledges, notably his plan to reinstate the special inspector tasked with monitoring presidential relatives and aides. “I’ve already ordered the appointment,” he said. “It may be uncomfortable, but it's important to prevent misfortune before it happens.” The role has been vacant since Special Inspector Lee Seok-su resigned in 2016 under the Park Geun-hye administration. The Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol governments left the position unfilled. Had it been restored, it might have prevented the prosecutorial investigations now facing former President Moon and former first lady Kim Keon Hee. Lee’s renewed pledge raises expectations that the oversight function will finally be revived after nine years.Lee also signaled interest in improving relations with the opposition, expressing support in principle for regular one-on-one meetings with party leaders. As a former opposition leader who struggled to meet with then-President Yoon, Lee emphasized that lawmakers from opposition parties “must be respected as representatives chosen by the people.” While the press conference did not offer detailed blueprints on justice reform or housing policy, Lee reiterated his support for separating investigative and prosecutorial powers — a central pillar of prosecutorial reform.The test lies in follow-through. On the same day as the press conference, the Democratic Party pushed through the confirmation of Prime Minister nominee Kim Min-seok despite a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party. The confirmation came after a hearing without a single witness or expert, and despite lingering concerns over Kim’s controversial investment in a cabbage farm, which allegedly paid him 4.5 million won ($3,300) monthly on a 200 million won stake. The opposition’s calls for clarification were ignored. If the ruling party continues to press ahead unilaterally, Lee’s calls for bipartisan cooperation will ring hollow.The format of the press conference also drew criticism. Reporters from major newspapers and broadcasters were largely left out of the questioning. As a result, core issues such as constitutional reform and the prime minister’s nomination were not addressed, despite the conference running over two hours. As Lee has promised more frequent engagements with the press, future briefings should aim to cover a broader range of pressing national concerns.