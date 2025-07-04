Friday's fortune: Grounded choices and emotional balance lead the way
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 07:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (Born in: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid tasks that require physical strength.
🔹 Worrying won’t fix anything — let it go.
🔹 Anger will only backfire — keep calm.
🔹 Results matter more than intentions today.
🔹 Even familiar paths deserve a second look.
🔹 Don’t obsess over strained relationships.
🐮 Ox (Born in: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Spending | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 East
🔹 Choose greens over meat today.
🔹 Spend time reading or catching up on news.
🔹 Don’t let emotions lead your decisions.
🔹 Be cautious with trusted people — stay alert.
🔹 Expect clashes in opinions or perspectives.
🔹 A minor nuisance may throw off your routine.
🐯 Tiger (Born in: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happiness | 🧭 South
🔹 Everything seems to appeal to you today.
🔹 Simply being alive is a blessing — enjoy it.
🔹 Uplifting energy will surround you.
🔹 Luck may be on your side.
🔹 A strong sense of accomplishment awaits.
🔹 Small joys will brighten your mood.
🐰 Rabbit (Born in: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Mutuality | 🧭 South
🔹 You may hear from relatives or extended family.
🔹 Emotional exchanges may deepen connections.
🔹 Love your partner through both flaws and grace.
🔹 Respect your spouse’s perspective.
🔹 Married couples may focus on family planning.
🔹 Recharge your romantic energy.
🐲 Dragon (Born in: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 East
🔹 Life today may feel better than the past.
🔹 All lives have similar struggles — relate and empathize.
🔹 All choices seem to lead to similar ends.
🔹 The outcome may not differ, no matter the choice.
🔹 A gathering or social event may arise.
🔹 Catch up with friends or enjoy a club activity.
🐍 Snake (Born in: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 East
🔹 An expense may arise — prepare in advance.
🔹 Reasonable spending is key to daily joy.
🔹 Help without calculating what you’ll get back.
🔹 The morning holds more promise than the afternoon.
🔹 You may offer help — or receive it.
🔹 Blue-toned clothing is favorable today.
🐴 Horse (Born in: 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Fair | 💪 Fair | ❤️ Generosity | 🧭 South
🔹 Prioritize yourself and your family over others.
🔹 Show interest in those around you.
🔹 Speak less, listen more.
🔹 Accept invitations — you may benefit.
🔹 Join group efforts — don’t skip out.
🔹 Avoid clinging too tightly to friendships.
🐑 Sheep (Born in: 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 North
🔹 Avoid cold foods — take care of your health.
🔹 Grace and dignity are key as you age.
🔹 Avoid wrong paths and harsh words.
🔹 Let your achievements elevate those above you.
🔹 Sometimes, it’s wiser to support than lead.
🔹 Expenses may come up — budget wisely.
🐵 Monkey (Born in: 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 West
🔹 It’s okay to proudly speak of your family.
🔹 You may enjoy special treatment or a good meal.
🔹 Something minor may bring unexpected delight.
🔹 Be bold — step forward confidently.
🔹 Gains may outweigh losses today.
🔹 Relationships may flourish with sincerity.
🐔 Rooster (Born in: 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joy | 🧭 South
🔹 Doing good will bring rewards later.
🔹 You may feel rewarded for your parenting.
🔹 Your hard work may yield real results.
🔹 Mutual interests may align between parties.
🔹 A promising offer may come your way.
🔹 Useful information could reach you today.
🐶 Dog (Born in: 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Good | 💪 Strong | ❤️ Unity | 🧭 Northwest
🔹 Two heads are better than one — three even better.
🔹 A harmonious home is the root of happiness.
🔹 Take charge — your leadership may shine.
🔹 Foster teamwork and collaboration.
🔹 Unity will help you thrive.
🔹 You may connect deeply with others.
🐷 Pig (Born in: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 West
🔹 Be cautious of people who approach too sweetly.
🔹 Prioritize foods that nourish the body.
🔹 Familiar routines may feel safest.
🔹 Partial success is still success — appreciate it.
🔹 Seek guidance from someone more experienced.
🔹 Trust in your elders’ advice.
This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall fortune.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)