Rays shortstop Kim Ha-seong activated from injured list

The Tampa Bay Rays' new Korean shortstop, Kim Ha-seong, has been activated from the injured list (IL), five months after signing a deal that made him the highest-paid player on the team.The Rays reinstated Kim from the 60-day IL on Thursday, one day before starting a 10-game road trip against the Minnesota Twins, the Detroit Tigers and the Boston Red Sox. With Thursday being the Rays' off day, Kim is expected to make his Rays debut Friday versus the Twins.After four seasons with the San Diego Padres, the Gold Glove-winning Kim signed a two-year contract with the Rays in February. He is making US$13 million this season and has a player option for $16 million in 2026.But Kim had been on the IL all season while recovering from surgery on his right shoulder that he had undergone in October, two months after hurting it in a dive back to first base on a pickoff attempt. Though Kim himself declared in February that he could return by late April or early May, the Rays took their time with the 29-year-old.Kim began his minor league rehab assignment with the Rays' Triple-A club, Durham Bulls, on May 26. His initial stint was stalled June 12 due to right hamstring tightness before Kim rejoined Durham eight days later.In 21 games, Kim put up a .208/.352/.250 line with three doubles, six RBIs, six steals, 15 walks and 10 strikeouts.Kim made his big league debut in 2021 after seven years in the Korea Baseball Organization and enjoyed his best season in 2023, when he became the first Asian infielder to capture a Gold Glove for his defensive excellence. In that same season, Kim established career highs with 17 home runs, 60 RBIs, 38 steals and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .749.Kim split his time at second base, shortstop and third base in 2023, and took over as the Padres' everyday shortstop in 2024. Both his offense and defense slipped last year, and he finished with 11 homers, 47 RBIs, 22 steals and a .700 OPS in 121 games before suffering a shoulder injury in August.The Rays signed Kim with the intention of making him their primary shortstop, though Kim saw time at second base during his minor league rehab.Before Thursday's games, the Rays (48-39) sat a half game behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees for the top spot in the American League East.Yonhap