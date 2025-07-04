Park, Park, wherever he may be, in the Nexon Icons Match with a healthy knee
Published: 04 Jul. 2025, 17:39
Korean football legend Park Ji-sung is ready to reap the fruits of a year of training with a return to one of the most star-studded exhibition football series in the world, the Nexon Icons Match, which is returning to Korea after smashing success last year.
The match is scheduled for Sept. 13 to 14 at Seoul World Cup Stadium in Mapo District, western Seoul, the second edition following the inaugural match in October of last year that featured 35 of the biggest names in the recent history of the beautiful game.
In the first edition, also hosted by game company Nexon, legendary forwards and attacking midfielders like Thierry Henry, Didier Drogba, Kaká, Luís Figo, Alessandro Del Piero, Rivaldo and Park formed Team Spear, while Team Shield was composed of world-class defenders and deep-lying midfielders like Andre Pirlo, Fabio Cannavaro, Carles Puyol, Yaya Touré and local 2002 World Cup hero Lee Young-pyo.
Over 64,000 fans attended the match, and it was viewed over 6 million times via livestream. In that game, Park’s FC Spear lost 4-1 to Shield United.
The future of the series was in doubt, but a petition that garnered over 1 million signatures convinced the organizers to go for a second edition.
Park, who has struggled with a persistent knee injury, is aiming for more playing time this year. Last year, he only featured for five minutes after being subbed on in the 85th minute. Despite any concerns about his condition, the 2002 World Cup legend couldn't miss this year's game, with his recent training footage uploaded to YouTube in a promotional video for this year's Icons Match.
“With this much support from fans, I felt it was right to show something in return,” said Park on Tuesday. “I’m aiming to play at least 20 minutes, up to 30 minutes, if I can manage it.”
When junior player Ki Sung-yueng called and jokingly said, “If you’re that frustrated, you should get in shape and play,” Park responded, “This time, I’ll be a starter — not a coach or a substitute.”
Park hung up his boots at the age of 33 in 2014, after undergoing two knee surgeries. During his playing days, he had to have fluid drained from his right knee with a syringe just to compete, and the joint still swells up occasionally.
When he scored a penalty kick in last year’s Nexon Icons Match, the crowd erupted with his PSV Eindhoven chant. Some fans from his first professional club, Kyoto Sanga FC, in Japan, were seen crying.
Park began training again right after last October’s Nexon Icons Match. His knee, which had been in poor condition, has reportedly improved significantly.
“He’s now able to move dynamically without strain,” a coach who helps with his training said. “I guarantee Park will start the match two months from now.”
Fans are expressing their excitement: “Just imagining Park playing again gives me chills” and “The 'three lungs’ are getting ready to fire up again," in reference to his nickname during his days at Manchester United.
