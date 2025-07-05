Consumption vouchers available starting July 21
Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 13:28
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
The Lee Jae Myung administration will begin distributing livelihood recovery consumption vouchers later this month, as part of its broader effort to boost domestic economy activity.
It will accept applications for the vouchers from July 21, with distribution running through Sept. 12 over an eight-week period.
The government announced the details of the program on Friday at a briefing held at the government complex in central Seoul.
According to the government’s plan, all Korean citizens residing in the country as of June 18 are eligible to apply. The base amount is 150,000 won ($110) per person.
To provide targeted support, individuals classified as low-income earners under the near-poverty threshold and single-parent households will receive 300,000 won per person. Recipients of basic livelihood subsidies will be granted 400,000 won per person.
Additional payments will also be made to individuals residing in specific regions. Those living outside the capital region — which excludes Seoul, Gyeonggi and Incheon — will receive an extra 30,000 Korean won. Residents of rural or coastal areas designated as population-declining regions— currently 84 cities and counties nationwide — will receive extra 50,000 won.
Applications must be submitted to the local government office corresponding to the applicant’s address as recorded in the resident registration system as of the reference date. Adults born on or before Dec. 31, 2006, must apply individually.
Applications will be open from 9 a.m. on July 21 until 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 12. Citizens may apply either online or in person.
Applicants may choose to receive the coupons in the form of credit or debit card points, prepaid cards, or regional gift certificates.
For those selecting credit or debit card points, applications can be submitted through the website, mobile application, customer service center, or automated response system of their card issuer. In-person applications are also available at bank branches affiliated with the card issuer. The coupons will be credited the day after application, and will be used first when making eligible purchases. Remaining balances will be updated through text messages or app notifications.
Those opting for regional gift certificates may apply online via the website or application operated by their local government. Paper-type gift certificates and prepaid cards may be applied for and received directly at local administrative offices such as community centers or township offices.
To prevent system congestion during the first week of applications, the government will implement a day-of-week application schedule based on the last digit of the applicant’s birth year: Mondays for 1 and 6; Tuesdays for 2 and 7; Wednesdays for 3 and 8; Thursdays for 4 and 9; and Fridays for 0 and 5. Weekends are open to all eligible applicants.
The government stressed that applications will not be accepted after the Sept. 12 deadline.
To ensure accessibility, local governments will also operate an outreach program offering home-visit application support for senior citizens and others with limited mobility.
Coupons must be used within the applicant’s registered local government jurisdiction to promote local consumption and support small businesses. Regional gift certificates may be used at any participating merchant within the jurisdiction. In remote areas lacking essential retail outlets, the government has approved 125 Hanaro Mart branches as designated usage locations.
Coupons issued via credit, debit, or prepaid cards may be used at small businesses with annual sales of 3 billion won or less. However, the coupons cannot be used at large-scale retail establishments such as department stores, corporate supermarkets, duty-free shops, online shopping platforms, food delivery applications, entertainment venues, or currency exchange businesses.
The coupons will remain valid until Nov. 30. Any unused balance after that date will be reclaimed by the national and local governments.
A second round of coupon payments is planned for later this year. The second phase will involve income screening based on national health insurance contribution records, with the government targeting 90 percent of the population. Eligible recipients will receive an additional 100,000 won per person.
Due to the time required for income verification, the second application period is scheduled to begin on Sept. 22 and end on Oct. 31. The government plans to release the detailed eligibility criteria for the second round in September.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)