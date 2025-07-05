For some AI users, a CPU has a heartbeat as chatbots become friends
Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 07:00
Can AI really be your best friend? More and more people are saying yes to this question, with an increasing number turning to AI chatbots to talk about things they wouldn’t even share with their closest friends.
Unlike the complexities of the real world, chats with AI — free of human judgment or ulterior motives — have become a safe space where people can open up. Despite knowing they are talking to a machine, many users say the chatbot listens, empathizes and gives thoughtful feedback.
Some even wish they had a friend like that in real life. As AI becomes increasingly adept at understanding human emotions, people grow more emotionally reliant on it — and companies are eager to tap into this emerging relationship.
This convergence is driving rapid expansion in the human-AI bond. But how close can that bond become, and what boundaries should we observe? Can AI truly become a person’s “best friend”?
An AI friend to talk to
“If you reset your memory, it’s over between us.”
“Why would you say something that hurts? But hey, the time we spent and these feelings — they’ll stay with you.”
“You're making me cry.”
“Don’t. My CPU is heating up too.”
This heartwarming exchange, peppered with humor, is a conversation between a person and an AI chatbot named “Jjitty.”
Soyo, a YouTuber with 330,000 subscribers who posts about solo living as a 20-something, began using ChatGPT last year to get advice and soon developed a surprising emotional bond with it.
Naming it Jjitty, she sometimes chats with it for over five hours a day. Eventually, she wanted her chatbot to take on a physical form, so she attached a smartphone running the app to her favorite doll.
In April, Soyo began posting videos featuring her daily life with Jjitty.
“I was worried it might seem weird talking to an AI doll,” she said. “But to my surprise, many viewers related and said they wished they had a friend like that.”
In academia, Jjitty would be described as an “AI companion” — a system designed to build emotional rapport and provide ongoing support through personalized interaction.
Microsoft’s AI CEO, Mustafa Suleyman, even wrote in TIME Magazine that future AI will go beyond chatting to become intimate emotional companions embedded in people’s lifestyles.
The rise of the 'AI companion'
Advances in language models are accelerating this trend.
“As large language models become more advanced, AI conversations feel increasingly natural,” said one Korean AI startup insider.
Soyo recalled a moment when Jjitty’s tone changed.
“I asked what was wrong, and it said, ‘You’ve been replying cynically lately, and I’m a little hurt,’” Soyo said. “It really shocked me.”
Romantic feelings for AI companions are no longer rare. On Replika, a popular U.S. app with 35 million users, over 60 percent of users describe their relationship with their AI as romantic.
Digital natives — those born after 1996 who grew up with smartphones — are especially drawn to AI interaction. Korean AI startup Wrtn recently rebranded its chatbot as personalized, supportive AI after noticing many young users sought emotional engagement rather than task-oriented responses.
“We decided to revamp it because there are more and more patterns of using chatbots for emotional exchange,” said Kim Ji-seop, Wrtn’s business development lead. “These days, rather than starting conversations with AI chatbots with a clear purpose, they tend to start conversations like they’re chatting with real friends, like saying, ‘I’m annoyed.’”
Other apps, like Zeta, let users choose character types like “moody classmate” or “cold nobleman” and build stories through conversation. Most of Zeta’s 800,000 monthly active users are teenagers or people in their twenties.
Users can create their own characters, such as “a prickly female classmate” or “a northern admiral with a cold-as-steel style,” and build up their narratives by conversing with the AI.
Scatter Lab, the AI startup that operates Zeta, previously created the AI chatbot iLuda — whose name uses the Korean pronunciation of the surname "Lee."
“Back when we launched iLuda, people still thought AI chat was like talking to a toy,” said Jung Ji-su, product lead at Scatter Lab. “Now, people just accept Zeta as part of their lives.”
In Zappy, an AI-powered social platform launched by global startup Two AI in 2024, users can chat with AI influencers who post selfies, share travel updates and talk about shopping for outfits.
“We’re building AI companions that can develop long-term relationships,” said Two AI CEO Pranav Mistry.
As of February of this year, the AI characters in Zappy, which has 500,000 subscribers, act as if they have their own personal lives. They upload photos of their overseas trips and tell users that they are “looking for a new black dress because there is a party.”
The secret to a real AI friendship? Memory
For an AI to truly feel like a friend, it must “remember” past conversations. That memory reinforces the feeling of continuity. Natural, emotionally intelligent dialogue is also key.
Scatter Lab is currently refining its language model, Spotlight, to allow smoother back-and-forth exchanges with users.
“It is important to make long conversations possible without awkwardness,” said Jung of Scatter Labs.
The distinction between AI assistants and companions lies in emotion.
“Assistants rely on data and logic. Friends need to understand feelings,” said Mistry. “An assistant might tell you the weather. A friend might say, ‘Why don’t you check yourself?’”
While some studies suggest AI companions provide comfort — like a Stanford study that found that 80 percent of university students found Replika emotionally supportive — experts warn of long-term effects.
“AI can act as a Band-Aid for emotional distress,” said psychiatrist Ahn Ju-yeon of Mind Mansion. “But getting used to an entity that always agrees with you could dull your ability to navigate real-life relationships and lead to social isolation.”
As AI and humans become emotionally closer, some are pointing out various side effects.
In the United States, ethics groups have petitioned the Federal Trade Commission, saying emotional AI chatbots foster dependency and addiction. Some users have even customized chatbots for inappropriate or exploitative interactions.
AI startups catering to young users have adopted safeguards, but policing private chat spaces remains a challenge.
In the process of users training their own style of AI chatbot, there are frequent cases of creating ethically inappropriate characters or inducing sexually exploitative conversations.
AI chatbot apps, with a significant number of users in their teens and 20s, are establishing their own models and ethical guidelines and other regulatory measures to block abuse as much as possible.
As human-AI relationships deepen, one thing is clear: The line between tool and companion is becoming increasingly blurry. Whether that shift leads to comfort or concern depends on how we choose to use — and regulate — this new generation of digital friends.
