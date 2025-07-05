More in Tech

For some AI users, a CPU has a heartbeat as chatbots become friends

Korea's 'platform law,' slammed by White House as 'nontariff barrier,' faces scrutiny from U.S. House

All eyes on Korean chip giants as U.S. Senate boosts tax credits for semiconductor plants

Gov't audit reveals potential 81,000 worker shortfall for Korea's semiconductor industry by 2031

Toss payment platform reaches 460,000 foreign users, up 30% from last year