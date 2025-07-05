Blackpink premieres 'Jump,' first release in over two years, at world tour kickoff
Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 21:48 Updated: 05 Jul. 2025, 21:59
-
- SHIN HA-NEE
- [email protected]
Blackpink unveiled “Jump,” the girl group’s first new song performed in more than two years, during the opening night of its “Deadline” world tour on Saturday at Goyang Sports Complex’s main stadium in Gyeonggi.
The quartet performed the unreleased track on stage, offering fans a preview of the quartet's long-awaited comeback.
YG Entertainment released a teaser for “Jump” earlier that day, with a short clip and a caption, “Ready to Jump?”
The agency has yet to announce the official release date of “Jump."
Aside from "The Girls" (2023), a soundtrack for Blackpink's mobile game, the new song will be Blackpink's first new music since the band's second full-length album, “Born Pink,” dropped in September 2022.
The Goyang concert kicks off a massive world tour spanning 31 shows across 16 cities.
BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)