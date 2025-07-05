 Hanteo Music Festival to light up Seoul World Cup Stadium in September
Hanteo Music Festival to light up Seoul World Cup Stadium in September

Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 14:21
A poster of Hanteo Music Festival [HANTEO GLOBAL]

A large-scale music festival featuring a star-studded lineup is set to be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium in western Seoul on Sept. 6 and 7, according to organizer Hanteo Global.
 
“Korea’s legendary iconic artist will headline the Hanteo Music Festival,” the company announced Saturday.
 
The event will include a special stage featuring K-pop artists from the first to fifth generations, celebrating the genre’s evolution over the decades.
 
The choice of venue is also drawing attention. Seoul World Cup Stadium has hosted only a handful of K-pop artists with massive fanbases — such as IU, Seventeen, and Lim Young-woong — raising expectations for the scale and ambition of the festival.
 
Hanteo Global, best known as the operator of the music sales tracking service Hanteo Chart, said it plans to expand the festival globally. Each international edition will be customized to reflect local cultural elements and tailored to the tastes of regional fandoms.
 
“The Hanteo Music Festival aims to go beyond a traditional concert, serving as a starting point for a platform that integrates culture, industry, and intellectual property,” the company said. “It will organically connect the cultures, music, brands, and industries of various countries with K-culture.”
 
The full artist lineup will be announced soon.

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
