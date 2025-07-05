'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack maintains global chart momentum

Songs from the original soundtrack of "KPop Demon Hunters," an American animated film centered on a fictional K-pop girl group, continued to perform strongly on global music charts this week.The track "Your Idol" by Saja Boys, another fictional idol group featured in the Netflix original film, topped Spotify's Daily Top Songs chart in the United States on Friday.To date, only three other K-pop tracks have reached No. 1 on the same U.S. chart: "Seven" by BTS member Jungkook, "Who" by fellow BTS member Jimin and "APT." by Blackpink's Rose. Among K-pop groups, BTS had held the highest ranking on the chart at No. 3 with its 2020 hit "Dynamite."Three other songs from the "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack also charted highly on the U.S. chart — "Golden" placed at No. 2, "How It's Done" at No. 8 and "Soda Pop" at No. 10."KPop Demon Hunters" is a musical animation that features the popular girl group Huntresses, who protect the human world from evil spirits. It depicts the process of the Huntresses competing for popularity with Saja Boys, a boy group born in the spirit world, and uncovering their true identities."Your Idol" and "Soda Pop" are introduced in the film as songs by Saja Boys, while "Golden" and "How It's Done" are songs by Huntresses.Many composers from The Black Label, including star producer Teddy, who created music for Big Bang and Blackpink, as well as Kush and Vince, both composers who belong to the same label, participated in the soundtrack production.The "KPop Demon Hunters" OST album previously reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200, the main U.S. albums chart. Several tracks, including "Your Idol" and "Golden," have also entered the Billboard Hot 100 and the British Official Singles Chart Top 100.Yonhap