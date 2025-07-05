Korea's security adviser to visit Washington: Presidential office

Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac will travel to the United States early this week for "in-depth" talks with officials of the Donald Trump administration on various bilateral issues, the presidential office said Saturday.Wi's three-day trip to Washington, starting Sunday, comes after U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio scrapped plans for a visit to South Korea, initially set for later this week, citing various circumstances on his side.The cancelled visit by the top U.S. diplomat sparked concerns over the lack of high-level exchanges between the allies since the political crisis triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law, which ultimately removed him from office.Wi will have "in-depth discussions" with U.S. officials on a wide range of bilateral issues during his visit to Washington, his office said.Wi's planned trip comes just days before Trump's 90-day pause on tariff hikes on South Korea will expire on July 8.Yonhap