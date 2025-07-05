 Ex-president Yoon faces second questioning in martial law probe
Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 09:40 Updated: 05 Jul. 2025, 09:52
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second round of questioning on July 5 tied to the Dec. 3 martial law case at the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol attends the second round of questioning on July 5 tied to the Dec. 3 martial law case at the Seoul High Prosecutor's Office in Seocho District, southern Seoul. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for a second round of questioning on Saturday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of insurrection and treason tied to the Dec. 3 martial law case.
 
Yoon arrived around 9 a.m. at the special counsel’s office located within the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office. As during his first appearance, he did not respond to questions from reporters asking whether he planned to apologize or offer a statement to the public.
 
The special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-seok, is expected to question Yoon on a broad range of issues. These include whether he gave orders to block the execution of an arrest warrant, allegations of tampering with secure phone records, circumstances surrounding Cabinet meetings before and after the proposed martial law, and potential breaches of foreign affairs law.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol questioning martial law

