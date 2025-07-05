Ex-president Yoon faces second questioning in martial law probe
Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 09:40 Updated: 05 Jul. 2025, 09:52
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared for a second round of questioning on Saturday morning as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of insurrection and treason tied to the Dec. 3 martial law case.
Yoon arrived around 9 a.m. at the special counsel’s office located within the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office. As during his first appearance, he did not respond to questions from reporters asking whether he planned to apologize or offer a statement to the public.
The special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-seok, is expected to question Yoon on a broad range of issues. These include whether he gave orders to block the execution of an arrest warrant, allegations of tampering with secure phone records, circumstances surrounding Cabinet meetings before and after the proposed martial law, and potential breaches of foreign affairs law.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE HAY-JUNE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)