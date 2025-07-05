 Korean YouTuber arrested in Philippines over sexual abuse of minor
Korean YouTuber arrested in Philippines over sexual abuse of minor

Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 10:31
A Korean man was arrested in the Philippines under allegations of child abuse and human trafficking on June 11. The photo is a Facebook capture from Philippines’ National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children. [FACEBOOK]

A Korean man has been arrested in the Philippines on charges of child abuse and human trafficking after police launched an investigation into a YouTube channel that repeatedly featured minors.
 
According to local reports including GMA and the Philippines’ National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children on Wednesday, the suspect — identified only as Mr. A — was arrested on June 11 in Cagayan de Oro City, Northern Mindanao. He faces charges under the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and related child protection provisions.
 
Authorities began investigating after noticing the recurring appearance of minors on a YouTube channel. The probe revealed that Mr. A was living with a 14-year-old Filipino girl who had recently given birth. The baby’s father was confirmed to be Mr. A.
 
“This case constitutes exploitation and abuse of a minor,” local authorities stated.
 
Mr. A is currently detained at the Maharlika Detention Facility in Cagayan de Oro City.
 
The regional cybercrime unit in Mindanao said it continues to investigate crimes involving online child exploitation and urged the public to report any suspicious activity involving minors on digital platforms.
 
The Philippines has strengthened penalties for child sex crimes in recent years, including raising the age of sexual consent from 12 to 16 in 2022.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
Korean YouTuber arrested in Philippines over sexual abuse of minor

