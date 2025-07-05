Korea's fire equipment exports rise due to successful disaster response program initiative
Published: 05 Jul. 2025, 08:00
A program initially designed to strengthen disaster response in developing countries has unexpectedly become a launchpad for Korea’s fire equipment exports.
Since 2004, Korea’s National Fire Agency has shipped over 1,100 decommissioned fire trucks and equipment to countries in Asia and beyond under its official development assistance (ODA) program. The vehicles, though used, are fully maintained before delivery and offer recipient countries a firsthand look at the quality of Korean fire apparatus.
What began as a humanitarian initiative has since evolved into a quiet commercial success. Countries that once received Korea’s used trucks — such as the Philippines, Vietnam and Uzbekistan — are now purchasing new vehicles in bulk. As of this year, the Philippines has bought 801 Korean fire trucks, followed by Vietnam with 285 and Uzbekistan with 258.
The sales, worth an estimated 583.9 billion won ($423 million), underscore the growing reputation of Korea’s fire equipment industry and the unexpected returns of soft power diplomacy.
“These are used vehicles, but pump trucks and tankers typically cost at least 350 million won and are not easy to come by,” said Jeong Kwang-bok, head of equipment policy at the National Fire Agency. High-end units such as chemical fire trucks and aerial ladder trucks have also been donated.
The Philippines, now Korea’s largest customer for fire trucks, began by receiving 163 used trucks. That early exposure laid the groundwork for future procurement. The donations, officials say, allowed buyers to assess the performance and reliability of Korean-made gear firsthand.
Korea has so far donated fire equipment to 31 countries, including Peru, Cambodia and Mongolia. The National Fire Agency complements the equipment with training programs — conducted entirely on Korean-made gear — designed to transfer Korea’s disaster response expertise.
More recently, the agency has launched “construction-type” ODA projects, designing and building fire stations, situation rooms and maintenance facilities abroad. In Kyrgyzstan, four fire stations were built last year, followed by the purchase of Korean fire trucks and rescue vehicles to equip them.
Korean equipment is also finding use outside traditional firefighting. Mongolia, for instance, deploys Korean fire goggles at mining sites, while the Philippines has repurposed Korean chemical protective suits for medical use.
“Thanks to training and support from Korea’s fire authorities, our firefighting capabilities have improved,” said Ariunbuyan Gombojav, director of Mongolia’s National Emergency Management Agency. He added that despite the high cost of advanced gear, Mongolia hopes to acquire Korean equipment through long-term financing.
The National Fire Agency is actively working to use ODA as a platform to boost Korea’s fire equipment industry. As of April last year, Korea held a 1.8 percent share of the global fire equipment export market, ranking 13th.
“By donating fire trucks to developing countries, we give them firsthand experience of our equipment’s technological quality,” said Yoon Sang-ki, director-general of equipment technology at the agency. “Through ODA, we aim to showcase the excellence of Korean fire equipment, support the growth of the K-fire industry and enhance its global competitiveness.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE SOO-KI [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
