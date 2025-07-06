Veg-flation
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 17:13
A shopper browses the vegetable and fresh produce section at a large supermarket in Seoul on July 6. Due to sweltering heat wave and lingering monsoon rains, vegetable prices continue to rise. [YONHAP]
