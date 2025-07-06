Plan to procure more Apache helicopters apparently scrapped after budget cut

The government's plan to purchase 36 additional AH-64 Apache attack helicopters is likely to be scrapped after a massive budget cut, a lawmaker noted on Sunday.According to Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the main opposition People Power Party and the defense ministry, the budget for the project was cut from an initial 10 billion won ($7.3 million) to just 300 million won in the supplementary budget passed by the National Assembly on Friday.The remaining funds will reportedly be used for another project.The move follows a May decision by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to formally review the procurement and explore alternative options, including manned-unmanned systems, according to Yoo.Calling the decision a "positive development," Yoo noted that the U.S. Army is also moving away from the aging, high-maintenance Apaches in favor of advanced drone assets, such as the Gray Eagle, to modernize its forces.Yonhap