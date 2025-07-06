 Plan to procure more Apache helicopters apparently scrapped after budget cut
Plan to procure more Apache helicopters apparently scrapped after budget cut

Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 16:03
AH-64E Apache Guardian attack helicopters hover after takeoff during a large-scale aviation operation drill at the Army Aviation Command in Icheon, Gyeonggi on July 26, 2022. [NEWS1]

The government's plan to purchase 36 additional AH-64 Apache attack helicopters is likely to be scrapped after a massive budget cut, a lawmaker noted on Sunday.
 
According to Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the main opposition People Power Party and the defense ministry, the budget for the project was cut from an initial 10 billion won ($7.3 million) to just 300 million won in the supplementary budget passed by the National Assembly on Friday.
 

The remaining funds will reportedly be used for another project.
 
The move follows a May decision by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to formally review the procurement and explore alternative options, including manned-unmanned systems, according to Yoo.
 
Calling the decision a "positive development," Yoo noted that the U.S. Army is also moving away from the aging, high-maintenance Apaches in favor of advanced drone assets, such as the Gray Eagle, to modernize its forces.

Yonhap
tags AH-64 Apache attack helicopter defense ministry budget

