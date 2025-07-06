Plan to procure more Apache helicopters apparently scrapped after budget cut
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 16:03
The government's plan to purchase 36 additional AH-64 Apache attack helicopters is likely to be scrapped after a massive budget cut, a lawmaker noted on Sunday.
According to Rep. Yoo Yong-won of the main opposition People Power Party and the defense ministry, the budget for the project was cut from an initial 10 billion won ($7.3 million) to just 300 million won in the supplementary budget passed by the National Assembly on Friday.
The remaining funds will reportedly be used for another project.
The move follows a May decision by the Joint Chiefs of Staff to formally review the procurement and explore alternative options, including manned-unmanned systems, according to Yoo.
Calling the decision a "positive development," Yoo noted that the U.S. Army is also moving away from the aging, high-maintenance Apaches in favor of advanced drone assets, such as the Gray Eagle, to modernize its forces.
Yonhap
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)