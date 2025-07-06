Ex-President Yoon uncooperative in 14-hour martial law interrogation
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 13:56
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol returned home late Saturday after undergoing a second round of questioning for 14 and a half hours by a special counsel team investigating alleged abuse of power and insurrection-related charges.
Yoon arrived at the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office building in southern Seoul, where the special counsel office is located, at 9 a.m. on Saturday. He left the building at around 11:54 p.m.
Reporters at the scene asked Yoon whether he'd ordered a drone incursion into Pyongyang, how he explained accusations of obstructing the declaration of martial law and if he acknowledged having instructed aides to prevent his arrest.
Yoon did not respond. When asked about his alleged involvement in drafting a retroactive martial law proclamation, he appeared irritated.
Four lawyers — Kim Hong-il, Song Jin-ho, Bae Bo-yoon and Chae Myeong-seong — accompanied Yoon during the questioning.
The special counsel team began questioning Yoon at 9:04 a.m. regarding allegations that he'd ordered the Presidential Security Service (PSS) in January to block the execution of an arrest warrant issued by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.
Assistant special counsels Park Eok-su and Jang Woo-sung led the questioning, with senior prosecutors Kim Jeong-guk and Cho Jae-cheol conducting the interrogation.
Police Superintendent Park Chang-hwan, who participated in the first round of questioning on June 28, supported the session from the adjacent room.
The team completed the morning session focusing on the obstruction of arrest charge.
Prosecutors questioned Yoon in the afternoon about allegations that he'd interfered in the declaration of emergency martial law by summoning only select cabinet ministers, thereby preventing others from exercising their legal authority.
Investigators also reviewed claims that Yoon had ordered the drafting of a retroactive martial law proclamation to cover legal defects in an earlier version.
Other charges include ordering the deletion of secure phone records by the PSS and attempting to provoke military conflict by allegedly directing a drone incursion into North Korea to justify declaring martial law.
The special counsel team concluded its list of prepared questions by 6:34 p.m.
Yoon did not exercise his right to remain silent and reviewed the written record of the interrogation for five hours, until 11:30 p.m., without taking a dinner break.
The special counsel is expected to decide whether to summon Yoon for further questioning or seek his arrest and detention.
