 Governmental gathering
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Governmental gathering

Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 18:52
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, center right, speaks during a high-level party-government consultation at the prime minister’s residence in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on July 6. This is the first such meeting since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, center right, speaks during a high-level party-government consultation at the prime minister’s residence in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on July 6. This is the first such meeting since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration. [YONHAP]

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, center right, speaks during a high-level party-government consultation at the prime minister’s residence in Samcheong-dong, central Seoul, on July 6. This is the first such meeting since the inauguration of the Lee Jae Myung administration.
tags Kim Min-seok prime minister

More in Politics

Special counsel: 'Abuse of authority, falsification of official documents' listed on Ex-President Yoon's warrant

Korea, U.S. dispatch top trade officials in 'all-court press' as Trump tariff deadline looms

Governmental gathering

Korea-U.S. summit an urgent matter for security adviser as Trump tariff deadline nears

After a nine-year vacancy, will Korea finally get a special inspector to watch presidential relatives?

Related Stories

Prime minister nominee vows to prioritize livelihoods, national unity

New Prime Minister Kim Min-seok assumes post amid speculation over office's role

Kim Boo-kyum voted prime minister

Court suspends Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to investigate leaked phone call

Moon reshuffles cabinet and Blue House staff
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)