Korea-U.S. summit an urgent matter for security adviser as Trump tariff deadline nears
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 17:35 Updated: 06 Jul. 2025, 19:01
Korea and the United States are “entering a critical phase of discussions” on various trade and security issues, National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac said Sunday while explaining the background of his three-day trip to Washington, which continues through Wednesday.
Among the issues expected to be on the table are the extension of a mutual tariff suspension due to expire Tuesday and coordination of a Korea-U.S. summit — both urgent matters, observers say.
Speaking to reporters at Incheon International Airport before his departure, Wi said his trip follows “similar consultations held on the sidelines of the NATO summit,” and that the discussions will now continue.
When asked which topics would be addressed, Wi said, “There are several issues between Korea and the United States — including tariff negotiations and security matters.”
Wi also confirmed that he plans to meet with his U.S. counterpart during the visit. He is expected to hold talks with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also serves as White House national security adviser. Rubio was originally scheduled to visit Korea around Tuesday but canceled on Wednesday, citing his attendance at a U.S.-Israel summit at the White House on Monday.
Although Rubio’s canceled visit was seen as a missed opportunity for high-level dialogue amid urgent summit planning, Wi’s trip to Washington appears to have revived momentum. Asked whether the summit schedule would be discussed, Wi replied, “It’s one of the issues, and I’ll be discussing it.”
Summit likely to hinge on trade, defense talks
The prospects for a Korea-U.S. summit are likely to depend heavily on the outcome of current negotiations in trade and defense. Both governments aim to finalize agreements through working-level consultations — on tariffs in the trade sphere and defense cost-sharing in the security sphere — before advancing to a leaders’ summit.
With the tariff suspension deadline approaching and Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo having been in Washington since Saturday, Wi’s arrival signals a coordinated front — a direct response to the Donald Trump administration’s strategy of linking trade and security pressure. While Yeo handles technical negotiations on tariffs, Wi is expected to negotiate security matters at a broader level.
“We need an ‘all-court press’ on both trade and security,” Yeo told reporters in Washington on Saturday, using a basketball analogy to describe Korea’s approach.
NATO’s '5 percent rule' expected on the table
After attending the NATO summit on behalf of President Lee Jae Myung last month, Wi said the United States is making “similar demands” of other allies regarding defense spending, and that such talks are underway at the working level.
This has fueled speculation among analysts that the Trump administration may revive and even expand demands beyond the Special Measures Agreement for Korea to cover the cost of U.S. troop deployment — an issue around which negotiations stalled during Trump’s first term, when the president sought a fivefold increase.
The recent NATO agreement to raise direct defense spending to 3.5 percent and indirect contributions to 1.5 percent — totaling 5 percent — has raised concerns of a similar expectation for Korea.
“Trump could link defense spending demands with tariff negotiations,” said Park Won-gon, a professor of North Korean studies at Ewha Womans University. “Korea will need to devise a strategic response that addresses both issues together. The situation is more complex for Korea than for NATO members, given its heavy reliance on the U.S. for North Korea deterrence and its differing stance from NATO countries on China.”
If Korea fails to secure an extension of the tariff suspension, a 15 percent additional tariff could take effect starting Wednesday — on top of the 10 percent base rate that had been temporarily in place — for a total of 25 percent, as Trump warned in April.
Trump also announced plans to send letters to about 12 countries starting Monday, notifying them of new tariff rates set to take effect Aug. 1. It remains unclear whether Korea is among them, but Trump has appeared to hint at the possibility of setting higher initial rates for some countries and extending their negotiation deadlines by about three weeks.
He recently raised Japan's threat level, warning of a potential 35 percent tariff — up from the 24 percent initially mentioned.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK HYUN-JU, YOON JI-WON [[email protected]]
