 Geoje Sea World weighs closure amid operational challenges and ongoing dolphin death controversy
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 14:25
The Geoje Sea World marine zoo in Geoje, South Gyeongsang [HOT PINK DOLPHINS]

 
Geoje Sea World, a marine animal experience facility at the center of ongoing controversy over dolphin deaths, is considering shutting down operations.
 
The facility said Saturday that it is reviewing a possible closure due to operational difficulties following recent amendments to the Act on the Management of Zoos and Aquariums, which have made it harder to run hands-on programs. The number of visitors participating in such programs dropped significantly last year, it added.
 

According to local reports, the city of Geoje — which owns the facility’s building — proposed last year that Geoje Sea World suspend operations in response to the backlash over the dolphin deaths. Geoje Sea World said it is weighing the proposal and actively discussing its options.
 
“It’s getting harder to keep the facility running, and each time a dolphin dies, the mood here becomes more somber,” a facility official said. “Some of us feel it may be time to shut down or transition into a different kind of facility.”
 
The facility currently houses 10 dolphins — three belugas and seven Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins.
 
The Geoje Sea World marine zoo in Geoje, South Gyeongsang [HOT PINK DOLPHINS]

 
Hot Pink Dolphins, an animal advocacy group, said none of the remaining dolphins should be transferred or exported to other facilities, which it characterized as abusive and restrictive.
 
According to Hot Pink Dolphins, 15 dolphins have died at Geoje Sea World since it opened in 2014. 
 
“Geoje Sea World must take full social responsibility and do everything in its power to ensure that the dolphins live out their lives in a spacious marine environment — not in another domestic or overseas facility,” the group said.
 
A facility official said, “If operations are suspended, our first priority will be to consider what would allow the dolphins to live healthier and longer lives before making a final decision.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
