 High and low in Jamsil
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 18:51
Participants swim across Seokchon Lake in Jamshil, Songpa District, southern Seoul, on the morning of July 6 during the 2025 Lotte Aquathlon.[NEWS1]

Participants swim across Seokchon Lake in Jamshil, Songpa District, southern Seoul, on the morning of July 6 during the 2025 Lotte Aquathlon. Now in its fourth year, the Lotte Aquathlon combines a 1.5-kilometer (0.93-mile) open-water swim — two laps around the eastern section of Seokchon Lake — with a vertical marathon, the Sky Run, which challenges athletes to climb all 2,917 steps from the ground floor to the 123rd floor of Lotte World Tower.
