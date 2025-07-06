Hold my beer: Man gets stuck inside claw machine after crawling in during prank
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 16:52
A man in his 20s got stuck inside a claw machine after crawling through the prize chute in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
According to police and fire authorities on Sunday, the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at a claw machine arcade in Janghang-dong, Ilsandong District.
The man, who was with his group of friends at the time, was reported to have climbed into the machine as a prank and then became trapped. While emergency responders were en route, he reportedly kicked open a door from inside the machine and freed himself.
“We received a call for assistance and responded to the scene, but the individual managed to escape on his own and the situation was resolved at the site,” a police official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
