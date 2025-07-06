 Man found dead in Incheon canal
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 15:11
Sicheon Bridge in Seo District, Incheon [YONHAP NEWS TV]

The body of a man in his 20s was found Sunday morning in a canal beneath Sicheon Bridge along the Gyeongin Ara Waterway in Seo District, Incheon.
  
Fire authorities recovered the body around 9:20 a.m. on Sunday, roughly four hours after receiving a report at 5:22 a.m. that a person had fallen into the water.
 

A friend of the man told emergency responders that he "had fallen into the water while intoxicated."
  
Police found no signs of foul play and requested an autopsy from the National Forensic Service.
  
“We will investigate the circumstances based on the autopsy results,” a police officer said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY HAN YOUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
