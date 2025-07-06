Mercury expected to soar past 35 degrees Celsius in Seoul during upcoming week
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 16:14
Seoul is expected to experience extreme heat with temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) in the upcoming week.
After days of highs hovering between 30 and 32 degrees Celsius in early July, the capital region is forecast to see a sharp rise in temperatures, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday.
Temperatures on Monday are expected to climb to 36 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Gwacheon, Gyeonggi, and as high as 37 degrees Celsius in Gwangmyeong and Gunpo, also in Gyeonggi.
Heat wave advisories in Seoul and western Gyeonggi are expected to be upgraded to warnings, according to the KMA.
A heat wave advisory is issued when the apparent temperature — the temperature actually felt by people in their everyday lives — is sustained at 33 degrees Celsius or higher for two or more days, and a warning is issued when that figure exceeds 35 degrees Celsius.
The latest heat wave is attributed to hot easterly winds blowing across the Korean Peninsula. As these winds cross the Taebaek Mountains around Sunday, they become hotter — raising temperatures in Seoul, the greater capital area, South Chungcheong and North Jeolla.
However, the eastern coastal and Gyeongsang regions — where temperatures have already exceeded 35 degrees Celsius — are expected to see some relief.
“Currently, hot southwesterly winds are intensifying the heat in the east and south, but once the easterly winds start blowing, that will change,” said a weather agency official.
As of Saturday, heat wave advisories or warnings have been issued across the country, with even stronger heat gripping Gangwon’s eastern coast and the Gyeongsang region. On Friday, cities including Gangneung, Donghae, Uljin, Daegu and Pohang recorded the highest daytime highs nationwide — all exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. Tropical nights have also persisted, with Pohang experiencing eight consecutive days and Gangneung seven days.
On Sunday, the Gyeongsang region was expected to see highs of over 35 degrees Celsius in most areas, with some, including Daegu, reaching 37 degrees Celsius. In the capital region, Chungcheong and Jeolla, highs ranged between 30 and 34 degrees Celsius.
Rain is also forecast for parts of central Korea. Light rain of about five millimeters (0.2 inches) is expected through the morning in Incheon, northern Gyeonggi and northern inland Gangwon. Between the afternoon and late evening, sporadic showers ranging from five to 40 millimeters are likely in eastern Gyeonggi, inland and mountainous Gangwon, northern North Chungcheong, eastern North Jeolla and northern North Gyeongsang.
Meanwhile, Typhoon Danas — the fourth named storm of the season — formed Saturday over the southern waters off Shantou, China, but is not expected to affect Korea. The KMA said the typhoon’s northward movement is being blocked by the North Pacific high-pressure system currently over the peninsula. The storm is also unlikely to bring any significant wind effects to the region.
Danas is expected to pass over Taiwan and make landfall near Fuzhou, China, on Wednesday, where it is expected to dissipate.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG EUN-HYE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)