One worker missing, one knocked out after underground inspection goes awry
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 19:43
One worker lost consciousness, and another went missing, on Sunday while inspecting underground facilities in a maintenance hole in Byeongbang-dong, Gyeyang District, Incheon.
According to fire authorities, a 52-year-old worker had entered the maintenance hole alone around 9:22 a.m. on Sunday to conduct a survey as part of an underground infrastructure inspection project commissioned by the Incheon Environmental Corporation.
The maintenance hole was 5.2 meters (17 feet) deep. As soon as the worker descended, he shouted, “Gas,” and failed to reemerge.
The site foreman, a 48-year-old man, went in after him to attempt a rescue. Other crew members reported the incident to emergency responders at 9:22 a.m., saying someone had fallen into the maintenance hole.
Firefighters launched an immediate search and found the foreman unresponsive roughly 20 minutes after the call. Authorities believe the first worker may have been swept approximately 700 meters toward a nearby wastewater treatment facility and are using underwater drones to aid in the search.
“When rescuers arrived, only the foreman was visible at the bottom of the maintenance hole,” said Kim Man-jong, head of field response at the Gyeyang Fire Station. “The worker was not wearing any safety gear.” Tests at the site detected hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide — both of which can cause suffocation.
Police and the Ministry of Employment and Labor have launched a probe into whether proper safety measures were followed. “We are reviewing the site for any violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act and the Occupational Safety and Health Act,” said a ministry official.
A police spokesperson added, “We will examine the service contract and whether safety protocols were followed. All parties involved — from the project client to subcontractors — will be included in the investigation.”
Accidents involving toxic gas exposure in confined spaces like maintenance holes have occurred repeatedly. In May, two workers died while cleaning a maintenance hole facility at a paper mill in Jeonju, North Jeolla. Hydrogen sulfide and ammonia were found at the scene. In June 2020, two workers died while inspecting a sewage conduit filled with toxic gas in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
“There are clear prevention measures such as gas saturation testing,” said Lee Young-joo, a professor of fire and disaster prevention at Kyungil University. “But they are sometimes overlooked on site. Comprehensive training and safety instructions are essential.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY OH SO-YEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
