Pink lights, water shows take over Seoul to welcome Blackpink's world tour
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 14:23
- YOON SO-YEON
Korea's capital city turned pink to celebrate the long-awaited comeback of K-pop queens Blackpink, who kicked off their monumental “Deadline” world tour on Saturday in Goyang, Gyeonggi.
Major tourist attractions across Seoul, including N Seoul Tower on the top of Mount Namsan in central Seoul and the Banpo Han River Bridge, have been turning on pink lights since Friday evening to welcome Blackpink and its fan club, Blink, as the quartet sets off on its world tour.
Water fountain shows also took place at the Banpo bridge and the Sevit Islands, according to the band's agency, YG Entertainment.
The K-pop company has paid particular attention to making the tour an environmentally friendly one amid rising concerns of waste disposal and carbon emissions at K-pop concerts.
YG Entertainment signed a contract with the United Nations International Organization for Migration to purchase its Peace Renewable Energy Certificate in an effort to prove its use of green energy.
The agency will also provide paper-packed water bottles to concertgoers and set up recycling bins for the waste. Parts of the concert proceeds will also go to other environmental projects, according to YG Entertainment.
After the performance in Gyeonggi, Blackpink will hit 16 cities and stage 31 performances in stadiums across the globe — from Los Angeles and Paris to Bangkok, Thailand, and Tokyo.
