 SHINee's Taemin apologizes for saying Japan earthquakes could make his concert 'look cool'
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 15:13
Taemin of boy band SHINee on Feb. 27, 2025 in Seoul, and his letter of apology posted on July 6, right [NEWS1]

Singer Taemin of boy band SHINee apologized Sunday for making light of earthquakes in Japan during a performance in the country the previous day, during which he'd said that he would "look cool" if the stage shook. 
 
During a livestream with fans on Saturday, Taemin mentioned the so-called "July 5 earthquake prediction" made by Japanese manga artist Tatsuki Ryo in 1999 where she'd predicted that a massive earthquake would take place in July.
 

"I imagined what it would be like if [the stage] shook while I was singing," Taemin said. "I thought, 'Would it look cool if the stage shook here, or would it shake like real 3-D when the dance was in full climax? What if it shook when fireworks were going off?"
 
He added that he'd only mentioned it because he'd "thought that nothing would happen."
 
"These things never happen if you talk about them," the singer said.
 
The comment drew immediate backlash from fans worried about the situation in Japan, especially due to earthquakes that took place in Japan in the summer.
 
Taemin posted an apology on his Instagram account on Sunday, saying that he'd crossed a line while trying to calm the fans.
 
"I apologize for making light of the earthquake from what was intended as a means to make the fans, who had been worried for me, feel at ease," wrote Taemin. The letter was also written in Japanese.
 
"I am truly regretful that I failed to consider the dangers of a natural disaster and the situation of the local residents. I was also worried and felt relieved that it did not cause major harm. I will try to think about my utterances and choose my words more carefully."
 
Taemin performed in Japan, along with his SHINee bandmate Minho, on Saturday and is scheduled to perform Sunday. 

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
