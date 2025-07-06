 Special counsel seeks to arrest ex-President Yoon after 18-day investigation
Special counsel seeks to arrest ex-President Yoon after 18-day investigation

Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 17:48
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol leaves the Supreme Prosecutors' Office building in Secho District, southern Seoul, on July 5 after questioning by the special probe counsel. [NEWS1]

 
The team investigating the Dec. 3 martial law incident requested the arrest and detention of former President Yoon Suk Yeol on Sunday.
 
“The special counsel requested a warrant for the arrest and detention of former President Yoon from the Seoul Central District Court for abuse of authority at around 5:20 p.m.,” special counsel Park Ji-young said Sunday.
 
“The charges listed in the warrant include abuse of authority, falsification of official documents and obstruction of official duties. Foreign aggression allegations were not included,” Park said.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
