A Preview of the confirmation hearing…

Confirmation hearings for President Lee Jae-myung’s first cabinet nominees are drawing criticism for being mere formalities. Despite allegations of plagiarism, land law violations and questionable finances, several nominees have avoided clear explanations, saying they will respond during hearings. The Democratic Party, holding a majority, is seen as shielding them, while the People Power Party struggles to challenge the process. Critics argue that the system undermines accountability, echoing concerns raised during Prime Minister Kim Min Seok’s appointment. Public trust in the vetting process continues to erode. [PARK YONG-SEOK]