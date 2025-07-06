Atop the standings

The Hanwha Eagles will finish the first half of the regular season at the top of the standings for the first time in 33 years. On July 6, Hanwha swept the weekend series with a dominant 10-0 away victory against the Kiwoom Heroes at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.In this picture is the standout performer in the July 6 win over Kiwoom, Hanwha pitcher Ryan Weiss.With 49 wins, two draws and 33 losses, the Eagles have secured the top spot regardless of the outcomes of the remaining three first-half games (scheduled for July 8–10 against the Kia Tigers in Daejeon).