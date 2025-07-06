Rays infielder Kim Ha-seong misses game one day after return from 11-month absence
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 13:59
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Kim Ha-seong missed a game on Saturday, just one day after returning to MLB following an 11-month absence due to injury.
The Rays said the injury was not serious and downplayed concerns about his status.
Kim started as the No. 7 hitter and shortstop in the first game of a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Friday.
He went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, marking his first MLB appearance in 320 days since his last game with the San Diego Padres against the Colorado Rockies on Aug. 19, 2024.
After being retired in his first two at-bats, Kim singled in the top of the seventh and stole second base.
On defense, he dived to snag a sharply hit grounder from Royce Lewis in the fourth, showcasing the skills that earned him a Gold Glove in the National League in 2023.
But Kim appeared to cramp up in his right calf after attempting to steal third base later in the inning. He was replaced before taking the field in the bottom of the seventh and did not play in Saturday’s game.
He told MLB.com after the game that the injury shouldn’t be a big problem, and the Rays kept him off the injured list, indicating he was not expected to be sidelined long.
Rays TV reporter Ryan Bass wrote on social media that Kim received treatment in the clubhouse rather than going to the hospital.
Kim, 30, is one of several Korean major leaguers, including Lee Jung-hoo of the San Francisco Giants and Kim Hye-seong of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Kim made the move to MLB in 2021 after signing a four-plus-one year deal worth up to $39 million with the Padres. He solidified his place with the team in 2022, winning the Gold Glove in the National League utility category the following year.
After opting out of the final year of his deal, Kim entered free agency but struggled to secure a long-term contract due to a shoulder injury he suffered in August 2024 while running the bases.
He underwent labrum surgery in October and spent months in rehab.
He eventually signed a two-year deal with the Rays worth up to $31 million, including an opt-out clause after the first year — a de facto second attempt at free agency.
Kim played in 21 Triple-A games starting in late May to test his fitness before returning to the majors.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)