Head coaches of Korean, Japanese national football teams sit down for joint interview
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 13:38
Korea national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo, 56, and Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu, also 56, sat down for a joint interview in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan.
The two managers met on June 26 at the Japan Football Association (JFA) Dream Field in Chiba Prefecture for the special interview, according to the Korea Football Association on Saturday.
The discussion was organized by Kyodo News to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations. It was the first time that the national football team managers of Korea and Japan participated in a joint interview.
Born in 1969, Hong and Moriyasu, born in 1968, both played in Japan’s J.League during the same period, forming a longstanding connection. Meeting again as national team coaches, they reflected on the fiercely contested Korea-Japan matches during their playing days and agreed that the rivalry has served as a constructive motivator for the growth of football in both countries, according to Kyodo News.
They also discussed the history and development of football in Korea and Japan, as well as future areas of cooperation. The two acknowledged football’s role in facilitating cultural and personal exchanges between the two nations and shared views on promoting friendly ties through sports.
The two coaches concluded the conversation by expressing their hopes for strong performances from both teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
