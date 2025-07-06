 Head coaches of Korean, Japanese national football teams sit down for joint interview
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Head coaches of Korean, Japanese national football teams sit down for joint interview

Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 13:38
Korea national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo (left) and Japan’s head coach Hajime Moriyasu pose for a photo during a special interview held on June 26 at the Japan Football Association (JFA) Dream Field in Chiba Prefecture to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. [KYODO NEWS/YONHAP]

Korea national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo (left) and Japan’s head coach Hajime Moriyasu pose for a photo during a special interview held on June 26 at the Japan Football Association (JFA) Dream Field in Chiba Prefecture to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. [KYODO NEWS/YONHAP]

 
Korea national football team head coach Hong Myung-bo, 56, and Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu, also 56, sat down for a joint interview in celebration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan.
 
The two managers met on June 26 at the Japan Football Association (JFA) Dream Field in Chiba Prefecture for the special interview, according to the Korea Football Association on Saturday.
 

Related Article

 
The discussion was organized by Kyodo News to mark the 60th anniversary of bilateral relations. It was the first time that the national football team managers of Korea and Japan participated in a joint interview.
 
Born in 1969, Hong and Moriyasu, born in 1968, both played in Japan’s J.League during the same period, forming a longstanding connection. Meeting again as national team coaches, they reflected on the fiercely contested Korea-Japan matches during their playing days and agreed that the rivalry has served as a constructive motivator for the growth of football in both countries, according to Kyodo News.
  
They also discussed the history and development of football in Korea and Japan, as well as future areas of cooperation. The two acknowledged football’s role in facilitating cultural and personal exchanges between the two nations and shared views on promoting friendly ties through sports.
 
The two coaches concluded the conversation by expressing their hopes for strong performances from both teams at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North and Central America.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN [[email protected]]
tags football Korea Japan Hong Myung-bo

More in Football

PSG beat Bayern Munich, securing Club World Cup semifinal spot

England captain Williamson blames poor defending on emotions

Dortmund coach Niko Kova says MetLife Stadium field more suited to golf than to football

Head coaches of Korean, Japanese national football teams sit down for joint interview

Park, Park, wherever he may be, in the Nexon Icons Match with a healthy knee

Related Stories

Reinvent the complacent football leadership

S. Korean training camp opens for East Asian football tournament

홍명보, 히딩크처럼 국가대표∙클럽 감독 겸직하나

Korea coach stresses need for good communication in run up to World Cup qualifying match

'Our worst performance so far': Hong Myung-bo fumes over lackluster draw with Oman
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)