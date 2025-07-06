PSG beat Bayern Munich, securing Club World Cup semifinal spot
Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 15:09
Paris Saint-Germain beat Bayern Munich 2-0 with nine players at the Club World Cup and reached the semifinals on Saturday.
Desire Doue opened the scoring in the 78th minute at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. PSG were down to nine men with Willian Pacho receiving a red card in the 82nd minute and Lucas Hernandez doing the same in the 92nd minute.
Ousmane Dembele added one more goal in the 96th minute to seal a place in the final four.
Saturday's fixture did not turn out to be a Korean derby, because both PSG midfielder Lee Kang-in and Bayern defender Kim Min-jae missed the match.
Lee has made three appearances in this year's expanded Club World Cup, but he has yet to start a game. Kim has not featured in the tournament due to an injury.
Lee now remains the only Korean player in the ongoing tournament, with Bayern out of the competition.
This year's expanded Club World Cup has featured 32 teams, with a prize money pool of $1 billion on the line.
PSG will face Real Madrid in the semifinals on Wednesday while Chelsea and Fluminense vie for a ticket to the final in the other bracket.
Winning the Club World Cup would mark PSG's fifth silverware of the season, which the French giants capped off with their first Champions League trophy on top of the Ligue 1, French Cup and Trophee des Champions titles.
The Club World Cup will culminate in the final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 13.
