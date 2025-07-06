 Israeli military says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Israeli military says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

Published: 06 Jul. 2025, 12:33
A Houthi supporter holds up a mock drone during a protest against Israel, in Sana'a, Yemen on July 4. [EPA/YONHAP]

The Israeli military said on Sunday that it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen towards Israel.
 
Sirens were activated across several areas in Israel in accordance with protocol, it said.
 
Israel threatened Yemen's Houthi movement with a naval and air blockade if the Iran-aligned group persists with attacks on Israel, in what it says is solidarity with Gaza.
 
Since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023, the Houthis have been firing at Israel and at shipping in the Red Sea, disrupting global trade.
 
Most of the dozens of missiles and drones they have launched have been intercepted or fallen short. Israel has carried out a series of retaliatory strikes. 

Reuters
tags Israel Yemen Missile

